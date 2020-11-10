Carl R. Telewicz, 84, of Selbyville, Del., passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at home. He was born in Baltimore, Md., son of the late Raymond Telewicz and Agnes (Novak) Telewicz.
He retired from work as a crew leader with Baltimore Gas & Electric. He was a member of Fenwick Island Baptist Church.
Telewicz was preceded in death by his wife, Valerie E. Telewicz, in 2015. He is survived by a son, Raymond W. Telewicz and his wife, Cathy, of Gilbert, Ariz.; two daughters, Karen Groves and her husband, Rob, of Selbyville, and Laurie McGronan and her husband, John, of Frankford, Del.; and four grandchildren.
A funeral service was scheduled for Nov. 10, 2020, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del., with the Rev. Mike Fillis officiating. Burial was to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.