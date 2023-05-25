Carl Joseph Stitz, 86, of Ocean View, Del., passed away on Thursday, May 11, at the University of Maryland Regional Medical Center, from complications due to ALS. He was born in Canton, Ohio, on Feb. 9, 1937.
He met the love of his life, Donna Ambrosic, a nurse at the St. Thomas hospital in Akron, Ohio, and they married June 30, 1962. They raised their three children, who each made them very proud.
He accepted a job transfer with the B.F. Goodrich Company to the state of Maryland in April 1975, where he raised his family in the Silver Spring area. He was a member of the Montgomery County Road Runners Club, where he enjoyed running with his wife and church members. He ran and completed the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, D.C., where he received his first medal for completing the race.
He spent 13 years working with his son, Mark, at Frost Fire Insulation Inc., where he became a supervisor, dealing with the day-to-day job activities, field mechanics and project completions.
In 2008, he and his wife officially retired and moved to Ocean View, near Bethany Beach. He enjoyed going to the gym and walking his steps every day. He also enjoyed his Wawa coffee every day and his Washington Post sports page. He loved the Bethany Beach boardwalk and the summer bandstand concerts.
He started a part-time job at the Cripple Creek Country Club, where he cut golf greens every morning and watered the flowers for several years. He always had a love for the outdoors, and he loved growing plants from sprouts he would bring home from the club.
He was a devout Catholic and Eucharistic minister for his respective parishes. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother whose smile, soft and gentle demeanor will be dearly missed. He always had a twinkle in his eye, especially when his grandchildren would come and stay for a while. He loved the ocean and the sunsets living at the shore provided.
Stitz was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Joanne Stitz; his father, John E. Stitz; and his mother, Theresa Stitz. He leaves behind his daughter, Melissa Stitz; his son, Mark C. Stitz (and Sherill); and his daughter, Monica Stitz Travis (and Bryan); and his five grandchildren, Allyson, Kylie, Jamie, Chris and Jake.
Services will be held at St. Ann’s Parish Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, on Friday, June 2. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., and the Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association at donation@als.org.