Carl A. Pfeifle passed away peacefully on Sept. 4, 2020. He was born in Willoughby, Ohio, near Lake Erie, where he swam and fished often.
Pfeifle attended North High School, graduating in 1963. He later joined the U.S. Navy, serving through 1967, when he took up residence in Milton, Del. It was at that time that he acquired a job with E.I. DuPont Nylon Plant in Seaford, Del., and met his wife, Victoria. They purchased a home between Georgetown and Millsboro, where the enjoyed each other’s company during their retirement. They could be found hunting, fishing and enjoying trains.
Pfeifle was preceded in death by his parents Fred Pfeifle and Gladys (Stone) Pfeifle; a sister, Nancy; and two nieces. He is survived by his wife, Victoria “Vicki” Pfeifle; stepchildren, Thomas Edward Marvel, Jere Lee Marvel, Cyndy Lynn (Marvel) Seabrease and Bruce Scott Ruark; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, extended family members and lifelong friends.
There will be no memorial service until his wife, Vicki, passes. At that time, there will be a double service so they may go in death as they lived — together. Arrangements are by Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service, Berlin, Md. Condolences may be sent online at www.easternshorecremation.com.