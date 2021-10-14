Candy Gebhart passed away peacefully at her home in Bishopville, Md., under the loving care of her husband, Mickey, and her son, Kevin, on Saturday, Oct. 9.
She was born and raised in Bishopville, graduating from Stephen Decatur High School before starting her nursing career at Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare. With over a 40-year nursing career primarily focused on Emergency Care, she was by nature a caregiver and one of the world’s great hosts.
She had a big heart and lived life out loud. She was contagious. She listened and she made you feel loved, welcomed, and special. There were no strangers to her. This quote could have been her mantra: “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” She made so many people feel loved!
She leaves behind her beautiful childhood home filled with her warmth, creativity, and some of the best flowerbeds on the Eastern Shore. Her family of Mickey, Jessica, David, Kevin, Charlotte and Sophie will celebrate the fruits of her labor for generations to come. The annual summertime visit of her granddaughters from Hong Kong was always the highlight of her year.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Frankford, Del. The Celebrant of her life will be Father Jim Jackson. Interment will follow at Roxana Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be made to Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department at 10709 Bishopville Road, Bishopville, MD 21813 or to Coastal Hospice at PO Box 1733 Salisbury, MD 21802.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com