Candace F. “Candy” Abbott, 75, of Georgetown, Del., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, surrounded by her family, at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, Del. She was born on June 7, 1947, in East Orange, N.J., to the late Jackson C. Fennemore and Harriet Hoffman Fennemore.
Abbott retired from work for Delaware Tech Community College’s Owens Campus, where she worked as the executive assistant. After retirement, she pursued her love of writing and published her first book of many in 1994, with her Fruitbearer publishing company.
She was an elder and deacon in the Georgetown Presbyterian Church and also attended Abundant Life Church. She was founder and director of the Delmarva Christian Writers’ Fellowship, and a charter member of Southern Delaware Toastmasters. She enjoyed mentoring beginning writers and speakers, and helping budding authors get their work in print. She loved the Lord and was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, and will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, Abbott was preceded in death by her husband, Drew C. Abbott, on Dec. 3, 2019. She is survived by three children, Kimberly W. Bullock (and Wyatt) of Millsboro, Del.; Dana Abbott-Painter (and John) of Georgetown, Del., and Troy Abbott, also of Georgetown. She has two surviving brothers, Michael Fennemore (and Mary) and James R. Fennemore (and Michelle) of Wyoming, Del. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Kade Bullock, Saige Bullock, Trevor Abbott and Natalie Fowler; along with three great-grandchildren, Jaxton Fowler, Brooklynn Abbott and Andrew Abbott. She is also survived by her feline friend Midnight, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Grace United Methodist Church, 300 E. Church St., Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon for visitation. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery in Georgetown, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, Del. Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.