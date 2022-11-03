Calvin W. McCabe, 97, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away peacefully on Oct. 18, 2022, at Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation & Healthcare in Millsboro, Del. He was born on Sept. 5, 1925, in Bishop, Md.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy at 17 years old, being trained as an amphibious landing craft operator. During World War II, on D-Day, he transported U.S. Army soldiers to the beaches of Normandy. After D-Day, he was re-assigned to the Pacific Theater, where he transported U.S. Marines in harm’s way to various Japanese-occupied islands.
After retiring with 30 years of service in the Indian River School District, McCabe loved working in his vegetable garden, selling the produce from his front yard. He and his tomatoes became famous after appearing in a national television ad for Choice Hotels.
McCabe was proceeded in death by his parents, Luther and May; his wife, Ada; his son, Bruce; and his three brothers, James, Raymond and Chester. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Wayne West; brother, George McCabe; grandchildren Kendall Hickman and Helen McCabe; and great-grandchildren, Kate, Stormy, Rayne, Misty and Autumn.
A funeral service was to be held on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at St. Georges Cemetery, Clarksville, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations to be sent to Meals on Wheels.