Calvin Lee Epperly, 85, of Dagsboro, Del., and formerly of Newark, Del., passed away at home in the loving care of his family and Delaware Hospice, on Oct. 5, 2020. He was born Oct 4, 1935, in Salem, Va., to the late Walter B. Epperly and Helen L. Helm Epperly.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army and married his sweetheart, Delores Jean Chappell, in 1961 in Street, Md. Together they raised two children, and had six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Epperly retired from work as a supervisor for Chrysler Corporation. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, serving on the board of trustees for several years. He was also a member of BPOE Elks Lodge.
Epperly loved music and played both guitar and digital piano. He loved the outdoors, golfing and tending to lawns. He was devoted to family and was strong-willed, but loving. He was known as a “Mr. Fix-it” and could fix just about anything. He never hesitated to help anyone, and he was a very giving person who never expected anything in return.
In addition to his parents, Epperly was preceded in death by four brothers, Junior, Clyde, Ed and Wiley Epperly, and a granddaughter, Melanie Epperly, in 2012. He is survived by his wife, Delores; his children, Sonia Epperly of Millsboro, Del., and Walt Epperly and his wife, Nancy, of Lavale, Md.; a brother, Lennie Eppely of Salem, Va.; five grandchildren, Lora Conte, Bryan Peterson, Madison Epperly, Macy Epperly and Stephanie Epperly; and seven great-grandchildren.
A funeral service and celebration of his life will be held at noon, with visitation starting at 10 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the First Baptist Church, 20304 N. DuPont Boulevard, Georgetown, Del., with the Rev. Woody Bates officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. Masks and social distancing will be required of all attendees, in compliance with the coronavirus restrictions in effect. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; 501 St. Jude Pl.; Memphis, TN 38105, or to First Baptist Church; 20304 N. DuPont Blvd.; Georgetown, DE 19947. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.