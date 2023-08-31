Calvin C. McComrick, 84, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away into the arms of our Lord, in the care of hospice, surrounded by his family, after many years with Lewy Body dementia.
McComrick began his long history in the insurance business in about 1962, with Home Beneficial, then C.L. McCabe, and partnered in The Insurance Professionals of Selbyville. Calvin and Jane McComrick went on to form their own agency, McComrick Insurance Services, in Dagsboro for more than 25 years before retiring in 2006, though he continued to take calls from home for many years.
He enjoyed sailing, woodworking, vintage model trains, and vacationing in Williamsburg and Chincoteague, Va. His children cherish his childhood stories of summers spent at the family beach cottage in Fenwick Island and his adventures with his high school teacher Dick White and the BTO Club.
McComrick was proceeded in death by his first wife, Mary Ann Luther McComrick; his parents, Edwin and Margaret McComrick; two sisters, Jean and Betty; two grandsons, Joseph and Gage; two sons-in-law, Kyle and Jamie; and his dear friend Kendall Mears. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Reba “Jane” McComrick; four children, Michael, Kim, Tiffany (and Matt and Chuck) and Michele (and Kenny); nine grandchildren, Brooke, Brittany (and Scott), Gunner (and Allie), Micki (and Jordan), Maggie, Noah, Callie, Colt (and Jenna) and Annie; three great-grandchildren, Joseph, Corie and Reagan; seven loving step-grandchildren; four nieces and three nephews. He also leaves behind his brotherly lifetime friend William “Bill” Moore.
The family plans to have a small celebration of McComrick’s life later this fall. In lieu of flowers, the family strongly encouraged contributions to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.