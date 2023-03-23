C. Susan Wells, 79, of Selbyville, Del., and formerly of Towson, Md., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, Del. She was born in Baltimore, Md., on Oct. 21, 1943, daughter of the late Henry Carter and the late Frances (Shepard) Carter.
Wells retired from Goucher College in Baltimore, having worked as an executive administrative assistant.
She had a love for the outdoors. She enjoyed boating with her husband, during which they spent countless hours fishing and crabbing. She was also a talented gardener, taking meticulous care of her African violets, and she and her husband, Ron, enjoyed taking cruises. She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City, Md., where she served as an eucharistic minister, and was also a member of the Swann Keys Sports Club.
In addition to her parents, Wells was preceded in death by her son, William “Bill” Burke. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Ronald Lee Wells; two daughters, Carrie Lubiniecki and her husband, John, and Cindy Wehner and her husband, Ed; a granddaughter, Stephanie Lubiniecki; and a great-grandson, Caleb Lubiniecki; as well as a brother, John Carter and his wife, Vicki.
A celebration of Wells’ life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Swann Keys Community Center. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Wells’ name to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.