C.S. “Butch” Holder Jr., 70, of Roxana, Del., passed Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, while surrounded by his loving family. He was born and raised in Roxana, born on Aug. 4, 1952, son of the late C.S. Holder Sr. and Brenda (Lynch) Holder.
Holder graduated from Fork Union Military Academy in Fork Union, Va. He took great pride in protecting and maintaining his family Century Farm. He loved his farm and passed on that same enthusiasm to his grandson, Cash.
He raised chickens for some time, and then ventured into the next role, working for Sussex County as a tax accessor/building inspector. He spent 40 years with them and retired, ready to enjoy life with his wife, Wendy Holder, and family.
Holder enjoyed spending his newfound free time going to concerts with his wife and close friends, riding his four-wheeler with his grandson, taking Jeep rides with his son and grandson into Ocean City, Md., fishing at the pond and target practice. No doubt, he loved the outdoors and his family.
He was a friend of Bill’s and was proud of his many years of sobriety. He was a Mason at the Doric Lodge in Millville, Del., where he was honored to serve with his lodge brothers.
Holder is survived by his wife, Wendy S. Holder; son, C.S. Holder III; grandson C.S. “Cash” Holder IV; Shannon Holder; daughter Priscilla Abruzzo; granddaughters Zoe Weistling and Giabella Abruzzo; and faithful companion, his dog Gunner.
Funeral arrangements were being handled by Melson’s Funeral Home in Frankford, Del. Friends and family were invited to attend the public viewing on Nov. 28, 2022, at 12:30 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be held at Roxana Cemetery. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.