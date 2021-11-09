C. Kenny Lynch, 82, of Selbyville, Del., died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at home. He was born in Selbyville and was the son of the late Chester A. Lynch and Olive (Hudson) Lynch.
He had been a heavy equipment operator and poultry farmer for many years.
Lynch is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Lynch of Selbyville, Del.; his children, Dexter Lynch of Millville, Del., Victoria West of Berlin, Md., and John Renshaw of Lewes, Del.; a sister, Lorenda Birch of Ocean City, Md.; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A funeral service was to be held at on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del. Burial was to be in Roxana Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Brandywine Valley SPCA, 22918 Dupont Blvd., Georgetown, DE 19947. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.