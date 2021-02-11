C. Grise McCabe Jr., 82, of Bishopville, Md., peacefully passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at home with family. He was born in Selbyville, Del., the son of the late Charles Grise McCabe Sr. and Lillian Gladys (Workman) McCabe.
He was a graduate of Selbyville High School in the Class of 1956, and he served in the U.S. Army National Guard. For 63 years, he was a partner then owner of Selbyville Tractor & Equipment, but he was a farmer first, realizing all the rewards and challenges it brings. He was a lifelong member of Salem United Methodist Church, where he served as a trustee for a number of years. McCabe was a Mason and member of Doric Lodge 30 in Millville, Del.
McCabe was preceded in death in 2004 by his wife of 28 years, Joanne (Davis) McCabe. He is survived by two stepsons, Andrew J. Davis Jr. and his wife, Teresa, of Salisbury, Md., and Michael P. Davis and wife, Jean, of Crisfield, Md.; a stepdaughter, April Rose; two brothers, Gerald E. McCabe and his wife, Robin, and Gregory E. McCabe and wife, Natalie; four step-grandchildren, Drew, Samantha, Jenna and Noah; and a nephew, Thomas McCabe.
A graveside service was held Feb. 6, 2021, at Red Men’s Cemetery in Selbyville, Del. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Coastal Hospice; P.O. Box 1733; Salisbury, MD 21802, or to the charity of the giver’s choice. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.