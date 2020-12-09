Bundy Heal Simms, 76, of Milton, Del., passed away suddenly on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Bayhealth Hospital in Milford, Del. She was born March 19, 1944, at Beebe Hospital in Lewes, Del., daughter of the late Harry F. Heal and the late Eleanor Helen (Hocker) Joseph.
Simms was a Lewes native who grew up on Lewes Beach. She was a 1962 graduate of Lewes High School, where she was a member of the marching band and National Honor Society. During high school, she was also the president of the Delaware Chapter of the Children of the American Revolution. Simms was married in 1963. She graduated from Delaware Technical & Community College on June 3, 1989, with an associate’s degree in business administration technology.
Simms was a long-time member of the Episcopal Church as a member of St. Peter’s in Lewes and later, St. John the Baptist in Milton. She served for several years as the junior warden for St. John the Baptist.
She had a career in office management, bookkeeping and banking, working for Dupont, Gibbs Paint Co., Farmer’s Bank, Camp Arrowhead, Rusty Rudder and Lane Builders. For many years, she enjoyed the hobbies of sewing and quilting, making everything from pillows and blankets to prom dresses. In her later years, she was an avid reader.
In addition to her parents, Simms was preceded in death by her brother, Bruce E. Heal. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Roland A. Simms; her daughter, Carol Simms Pearce and her husband, Greg, of Annapolis, Md.; two granddaughters, Meaghan Pearce and Shannon Pearce; her mother-in-law, Beatrice L. Simms of Milton, Del.; and her sister, Gretchen A. Heal and her husband, Dale Link, of Suffolk, Va.
A memorial service and interment will be delayed because of COVID-19 restrictions. The family extended a special thank-you to all the paramedics, nurses and doctors who cared for Simms. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions be made to the Dementia Society of America; P.O. Box 600; Doylestown, PA 18901, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; 262 Danny Thomas Pl.; Memphis, TN 38105.