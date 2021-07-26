Buddy Mitchell Wines, 45, of Pensacola, Fla., was born November 16, 1975, in Warrenton, Va., and left this world July 16, 2021.
“He was loved by everyone he touched in his life. His smiling face was of pure joy you couldn’t forget. I apologize for what you missed had you never met him.”
He was an animal lover of cats and dogs, but his favorite was his dog Tiger. He often joked he wanted his ashes scattered with Tiger. He had tough times in his life, but he always tried to persevere.
Wines was preceded in death by his dad, Herbie Wines; his paternal grandfather, Herbert Wines, and his paternal grandmother, Edna Wines; his maternal grandfather, John W. Teat; his cousin Mike Guffey; and great-grandmother Edith Evans. He is survived by his mom, Patty Franklin in North Carolina; his much-loved MomMom (grandmother) in Delaware; his children, Ashley in Florida, Emily, Savannah, Natalie and Hunter in Florida; his brothers, Greg Wines, Michael Wines and Curt Neuf, and sister Aubrey Neuf; his Great-aunt Nancy, who was always there for him; his uncles John and Rich; and many aunts, uncles and cousins; and many, many friends.
“Let’s remember the kind loving soul he blessed us with.”
The family asked that people give in remembrance to the American Heart Association.