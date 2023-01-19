Bryan Tyler Rust, 52, of Lewes, died unexpectedly on Jan. 3, 2023. He was the beloved husband of Doni Rust, and father of their children, Lucas and Riley.
An automotive technician, employed throughout his life by businesses in lower Delaware, Bryan’s best moments were enjoying all the water sports that coastal life offered.
Bryan was a graduate of AI DuPont High School of 1989 and continued after graduation to serve with the United States Coast Guard on carriers at sea, as well as in Hilo, Hawaii, before settling down in lower Delaware.
He enjoyed building furniture in his workshop, music, film, athletic pursuits, auto repair, and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald H. Rust, and mother, Christina (Morgan) Rust. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his stepmother, Margaret (Turner) Rust; four siblings, Heather, Michelle, Lowell and Ashley; and six nieces and nephews, Grace, Harry, Ben, Delaney, Piper and Max. He is also loved and will be missed by his family in California, including his Aunt Joy and Uncle Terry, and cousins, Wendy Wyatt and Kim Vetter, as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins on the Morgan side in Lincoln, Del.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at The Crossing at 15183 Coastal Highway, Milton, Del., from noon to 1 p.m. for visitation with the family and a service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers one-time donations in Rust’s memory can be made to the Cape Henlopen Food Basket (CHFB) (capehenlopenfoodbasket.org) for children in need. Arrangements were being provided by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.