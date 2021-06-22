Bruce Merrill Mitchell of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at his home, with his family by his side. He was born in Milford, Del., on Feb. 24, 1955, to the late Merrill J. Mitchell and Edith Wootten Mitchell.
He was a lifelong poultry and grain farmer who took great pride in his work. In his younger years he enjoyed building and driving fast cars and motorcycles. He enjoyed hunting, boating, fishing, riding horses, playing cards, and shooting pool with his friends and family. Bruce was one of a kind and will be missed by many.
In addition to his parents, Mitchell was also preceded in death by a brother, Gary Mitchell. He is survived by two sons, Merrill Jay Mitchell and his wife, Joni, and their daughter, Lanee Mitchell, of Millsboro; and Bill Darkow, his daughter, Hannah Darkow, his significant other, Angel Lathbury, and her sons, Robby and Branden Lathbury, also of Millsboro. He also leaves behind a nephew, Garrett Mitchell, with his two children, Dallas Mitchell and Justine Nailor; as well as extended family and friends.
The family offered special thanks to Dr. Joseph Karnish, his office and Vitas Hospice for their care and compassion for Mitchell during this difficult time.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966, where friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. for viewing and visitation. Interment will follow at Carey’s Cemetery in Millsboro. The Rev. Leza Smack will officiate. Casual attire is welcome. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.