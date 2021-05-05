Bruce Maxwell Eanet, 73, of Frankford, Del., passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021.
Eanet was the beloved husband of Ellen Krents Eanet; devoted father of Matthew Eanet, husband of Danielle; loving brother of Sheryl Eanet Fahey (and Ken Colling); brother-in-law of Richard Krents and Harriet Krents Berlin; and cherished grandfather of Alexis and Meira Eanet; and is survived by his nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private.
Eanet was a longtime and grateful member of Alcoholics Anonymous and was a member of the board of trustees for the Caron Foundation. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Del Ray Club (www.delrayclub.org). Services are entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care in Rockville, Md.