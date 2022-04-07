Bruce Edward Wright, 33, of Dover, Del., passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022. He was born on Sept. 18, 1988, to Bruce E. Revel and Mary “Linda” Wright.
Wright was a night auditor for Quality Inn in Ocean City, Md., and a life-long resident of Delaware. He was known to call into the radio station as often as he could. He had a passion for history, science and politics. He was a big Trump fan and would proudly wear his MAGA hat with his Jordan/designer shoes. He was also a huge fan of Kobe Bryant, Duke and the Green Bay Packers. His family described him as a protective and loving person. He was direct and the comedian of his family unit.
Wright is survived by his wife, Shamar; children, Bruce Wright Jr., Jadajah, Winter, Bryce and Ava; two sisters, Allison Revel (and Ricardo) and Ashley Revel; a nephew, Ricardo Jr; and a special aunt that he talked about often, Aunt Sandra; and numerous extended family members and friends.
A celebration of Wright’s life will be held privately, at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to A.I. DuPont Nemours Children’s Hospital and the Delaware Kids Fund created to assist kids in distressed situations, at Delaware KIDS Fund, 405 E. Marsh Lane, Suite 1, Newport, DE 19804. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.