Bruce A. Parkhurst, 65, of Georgetown, Del., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. He was born in Lewes, Del., on Oct. 9, 1957, to the late Frederick K. Parkhurst and Sara Shockley Parkhurst.
Parkhurst attended Woodbridge High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Miriam Jones, on March 3, 1976, and together had two daughters. He retired from Charles Brown Glass Company in Salisbury, Md., after 43 years of service.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, shooting trap and listening to classic rock music. His grandchildren were a big part of his life, and he loved spending time with them. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, Parkhurst was preceded in death by a sister, Christine Mills. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Miriam Parkhurst, of Georgetown, Del.; two daughters; Melanie Lecates (and David Breneman) of Millsboro, Del., and Mandy Parkhurst (and Brent Arney) of Georgetown, Del.; two brothers, Fred K. Parkhurst Jr. (and Linda) of Greenwood, Del., and Neal Parkhurst (and Nancy) of Delmar, Md.; and two sisters, Barbara Jester of Milford, Del., and Belinda Bartsch (and Mark) of Dover, Del. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Briana, Rachael, Austin, Kara, McKenna and Courtney; as well as his canine companion Hershey. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Services were to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to Brandywine Valley SPCA, 22918 DuPont Blvd, Georgetown, DE 19947. Arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Letters of condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.