Brooks Calman Goldman, 86, of Bethany Beach, Del., passed away on Oct. 27, 2022, after a short illness. He was born on June 10, 1936, in Washington, D.C., son of the late Norman and Beverly Goldman.
He graduated from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School in 1954, where he was active in BCC’s student government, athletics and alumni events. He graduated from Lehigh University in 1958 with a degree in electrical engineering. He loved and supported Lehigh University on several alumni committees. While attending Lehigh as a student, he was president of Delta Upsilon fraternity and a member of the soccer team. His two sons also attended Lehigh.
Goldman began work at the Federal Aviation Administration in 1959. He was in the FAA’s first class of the Senior Executive Service. He held numerous leadership positions in his 35-year career at the FAA, most recently deputy associate administrator for aviation standards. He loved airplanes and all things aviation. He retired from the FAA in 1994.
In retirement, Goldman and his wife, June Lambe Goldman, enjoyed raising and showing English springer spaniels, including several champions. He and his family were longtime residents of Bethesda, Md. He also had great affection for Bethany Beach, visiting since his teenage years and building a house there in 1972. He and June moved permanently to their house in Bethany in 2013. He was a member and trustee of Bethesda Presbyterian Church and later a member of Ocean View Presbyterian Church.
Goldman was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Beverly Goldman. He was also the brother of Leslie Fairbanks (and the late Joe). He was the loving husband of June Lambe Goldman for 63 years and the dear father of Dana (and David) Ready, Robert (and Lee) Goldman and Jeffrey (and Giff) Goldman. He was an adored “Papa” of Tricia Ready, Chris (and Claire) Ready, Megan (and Brett) Mosher, Taylor and Parker Goldman, and Braden and Mason Goldman, and great-grandfather of Rebecca and James Ready, and Lyla Mosher. He had many cousins, nieces and nephews, and enjoyed keeping in touch with the family.
A memorial service will be held on June 10, 2023, at Ocean View Presbyterian Church, Ocean View, Del. Condolences can be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.