Brice Williams Turner, 98, of Bethany Beach, Del., passed away peacefully on Oct. 28, 2022, at the Country Rest Home in Greenwood, Del. He was born on Sept. 5, 1924, to Gilbert and Mae Williams Turner in Cambridge, Md.
Turner graduated from Pierre S. du-Pont High School in Wilmington, Del. before he went on to serve in the U.S. Army for two years during World War II and was honorably discharged as a sergeant. He then earned his bachelor’s degree at Harvard College, from which he graduated in 1949.
He worked for the National Security Agency for 39 years, in the Office of Comptroller and Logistics. He met his wife, Virginia Walker, while living in Washington, D.C., and they married in 1957. They welcomed two children together, Dan in 1961 and Hallie in 1963. In 1990, Turner retired from the NSA and spent his remaining years caring for his beloved wife and proudly enjoying his beach house with family and friends.
Turner was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Virginia; and his parents, Gilbert and Mae; as well as his brothers, David and Donald Turner. He is survived by two children, Daniel W. Turner of Westminster, and Hallie T. Weber of Lenoir, N.C.; daughter-in-law, Patrice Turner; son-in-law, Ronald Weber; four grandchildren, Annalise Evans (and Josh), Calvin Turner, Bradley Weber and Erin Weber; three great-grandchildren, Owen, Wyatt and Isla.
A memorial service will be held at St. Martha’s Episcopal Church in Bethany Beach, Del., on Nov. 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations be made in his memory to the American Heart Association, St. Martha’s Episcopal Church or South Coastal Village Volunteers, an organization who lovingly helped Turner enjoy living his later years at home. Condolences can be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.