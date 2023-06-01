Brice Isaac Layton Sr., 83, of Ocean View, Del., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born in Frankford, Del., on Sept. 25, 1939, son of the late Frank William Layton and the late Anna Mae (Shockley) Layton. He was raised on a farm outside of Frankford and attended Lord Baltimore School.
Layton worked on the largest seagoing barge in New York City for three years before wanting to return to his beloved Sussex County, Del. He had a successful career with Crown Cork & Seal as a quality control manager, retiring in 1998 after 34 years of service. After his retirement and his desire to keep busy, he soon found a job that allowed him to enjoy the outdoors, by working for several seasons at Bennett Orchards.
He enjoyed gardening and tinkering in his shed. He also loved the beach, boating and working on his vehicles, keeping them in pristine condition. Above all else, he was devoted to his family and will be remembered as a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Layton was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Layton. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Claire (Evans) Layton; two children, Lauren Wood and her husband, Gordon, and Brice I. Layton Jr. and his wife, Katie; six grandchildren, Annmarie Harmon and her husband, Cooper, Elizabeth Wood, Allison Wood, Sarah Wood, Tyler Layton and Tori Layton; a great-granddaughter, Evelyn Harmon; and a sister-in-law, Jane Layton.
A celebration of Layton’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Ocean View Church of Christ, 55 West Ave., Ocean View, Del., where friends and family may visit after noon. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Layton’s name to the Ocean View Church of Christ Food Pantry, 55 West Ave., Ocean View, DE 19970. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.