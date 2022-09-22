Brian Keith Binder Jr., 33, of Harbeson, Del., passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 8, 2022, while visiting his mother in Millsboro, Del. He was the son of the late Brian K. Binder Sr. and Crystal Lee Bonowitz Binder.
Binder worked as a sanitation manager for Mountaire in Selbyville, Del. He was a fun-loving, funny and quick-witted man who was loving and caring. He was especially devoted to his wife and children. He paid great attention to their needs, and whatever they wanted, he tried his best to provide. He loved his music and football, especially his longtime team, the Philadelphia Eagles.
Surviving Binder are his wife, Mellanie Poleth Santamaria Rosales, and their son, Keith Abraham Binder, age 4; and Amory Greer, mother of his other son, Braedyn Andrew Binder, age 5. He is also survived by three sisters, Shea Noonan of Greenbackville, Va., and Kristyn Vadsaz and Taylor Vadsaz, both of Lewisburg, Pa.; and a brother, Kyle Binder of Millsboro. Also surviving him are his best friends, Bam Meyers, J.J. Whaley and Jeffrey Pruitt.
A time of viewing and visitation was to be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St. Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to his GoFundMe account for the service, as he did not have insurance, or to Warwick Manor Rehabilitations Services, 3680 Warwick Rd., East New Market, MD 21631. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.