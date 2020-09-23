Brian Edgar DuVall, 57, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 4, 2020, at his home in Millsboro, Del. He was born Aug. 24, 1963, in Baltimore, Md., to Edgar Paul DuVall and Margaret Lorena (Delcher) DuVall.
DuVall was raised in Kensington, Md., and moved to Millsboro, graduating from Cape Henlopen High School in 1981. After graduation, he worked various jobs before joining his father and brothers at DuVall Construction. Eventually, he began his own construction company, B&D Construction. He was very gifted and talented with his craft. His word was his bond.
He enjoyed building a home for his family. He was very proud of his three sons. He was an all-around handyman and mechanic. He truly enjoyed helping others and spoke with everyone he met. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, football (an avid Ravens fan), “How the Universe Works” and various Discovery Channel shows. He looked forward to traveling the universe one day. DuVall loved motorcycle riding and never missed an opportunity to ride. He also loved go-karting and was quite good at it.
DuVall was preceded in death by his brother Keith DuVall, brother-in-law Regan Edwards, brother-in-law Rick Morris and nephew Justin Edwards. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, D’Lynn (Butler) DuVall; three sons, Paul of Laurel, Md., Patrick and Shelbi Laughrun of Lincoln, Del., and Jonathan and Diana Fitch of Mesa, Ariz.; beloved grandchildren, Lillian, Delilah, Cecilia and one on the way; his parents, Ed and Marge; brother and sister, Christopher Duvall and Jennifer (DuVall) Edwards, both of Chapin, S.C.; and sister-in-law Jeanette (West) DuVall of Seaford, Del.
Memorial services were to be private. Arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.