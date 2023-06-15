Brian D. Healy, 59, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Formerly a resident of Kensington, Md., he was the loving son of Joe and Peggy Healy.
Healy was preceded in death by a sister, Mary M. Healy. He is survived by his parents, Joe and Peggy Healy; his sisters Eileen Healy-Bain (and Patrick) and Jacqueline Healy Green (and Trey); and nieces and nephews Connor and Riley Bain, and Ella and Joe Green.
A Mass of Christian Burial was planned for Friday, June 23, 2023, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del. A graveside will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del. where a visitation will begin at 10 a.m. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, Md. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested contributions in Healy's name to St. John's College High School, 2607 Military Road, N.W. Washington, DC 20015.