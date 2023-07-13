Brian A. Emery, 82, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away, surrounded by his family, on June 20, 2023. He was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on Feb. 26, 1941, son of the late Al L. and Helen P. Emery. His family moved to Delmar, N.Y., when he was a small child. He graduated from Bethlehem Central High School in Delmar in 1959.
Shortly after graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force, and he underwent technical training in Texas before embarking on a three-year tour of duty in England with the USAF Security Service. Before being discharged from the Air Force in 1964, he was assigned to the National Security Agency, where he was subsequently hired as an intelligence analyst. He attended the University of Maryland—University College, during his early years of employment at NSA.
In 1996, Emery retired from the NSA as a manager, having spent a total of 37 years in government service. He enjoyed a multi-faceted cryptologic career at NSA, with assignments in analytic, staff, liaison and management positions, including three years as NSA representative to two major U.S. military commands in the Far East. During his career, he was awarded the NSA’s second highest honor, the Meritorious Civilian Service Award, for “distinguished service while managing NSA’s response to a high interest problem.”
It was while Emery was in Japan that he met his future bride and forever best friend, Sandy (Shull) Emery, from Hermitage, Pa., who was at the time employed by the Department of Defense Overseas Schools Program as an English teacher. Brian and Sandy Emery were married in 1974.
Following retirement from the NSA in 1996, Brian Emery worked for Allied Signal Corporation as a research consultant and liaison officer. The couple then relocated from Annapolis, Md., to the Bethany Beach area of Southern Delaware in 1997. He became a Realtor shortly after moving to Delaware and enjoyed a successful second career in real estate sales, lasting 20 years before finally retiring in 2018.
Emery volunteered his time and service to his community by serving on various boards and committees and was the founder and “commodore” of the “Bethany Beach Navy,” in support of Operation SEAs the Day, which provides wounded military servicemembers and their families a free week in Bethany Beach. Emery was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Bethany Beach and had also served as an altar boy for several years as a child at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Delmar, N.Y.
Not long after their move to Southern Delaware, Brian and Sandy Emery began spending a portion of each winter in Marathon in the Florida Keys, putting down roots and establishing friendships in both Delaware and Florida that would last the rest of their lives.
Emery was an outgoing person who was always ready with a quip to address any situation. Friends would say, “Tell us what you really think Brian.” He was handy and could fix or build almost anything he set his mind to. He loved his family and looked forward to times with his grandchildren. He assisted with his kids’ athletic teams and was a second-baseman himself in high school. During his high school years, he also was a drummer in a rock-and-roll dance band.
He loved to fish, work in the yard, do various home-improvement projects or spend time enjoying his Jeep. He was always busy with something. He and Sandy spent many hours on their boat or on the beach while he fished, and she read. He was also a long-suffering Orioles and Redskins fan.
Emery is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sandra S. Emery; their two children, Meghan A. Pfeifer and her husband, Joe Pfeifer, of Westminster, Md., and Ryan D. Emery and his wife, Kim (Decker) Emery, of Frederick, Md.; and four grandchildren, Liam and Aidan Pfeifer, and Leigh and Grant Emery. He is also survived by his brother, Dennis Emery of Mulberry, Ark.
Services were to be private. The family suggested those wishing to provide a remembrance do so by donating to Hope for the Warriors or a charity of the giver’s choice. Condolences may be made online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.