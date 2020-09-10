Brenda Mae Bacon, 57, of Westover, Md., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. She was born in Venice, Fla., on Jan. 21, 1963, daughter of the late Nelson Harloe Adams and the late Beulah Pearl (Taylor) Adams.
She was a devoted mother and grandmother and her extended family was very important to her. Bacon also loved serving her community and was a lover of all animals. She was a lifetime member of the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and also served as a Girl Scout leader for many years.
Bacon was preceded in death by a niece, Emylie Mason. She is survived by her fiancé, Scott Sneade of Westover, Md.; her three beloved children, Brandi Moore and her husband, Jason, of Fort Mitchell, Ala., Brittany Collins and her husband, Ethan, of Frankford, Del., and Brian Bacon of Wilmington, Del.; her four adored grandchildren, Brianna Mae Moore, Landen Collins, Brantley Collins and Maverick Collins; four siblings, Nelson “Jay” Adams of Ocean City, Md., Patricia Ciletti and her husband, Christopher, also of Ocean City, Carolyn Reed and her husband, Jamie, of Frankford, Del., and Vanida Mason and her fiancé, Mark Wiltbank, of Millsboro, Del.; and her three nieces and three nephews.
A celebration of life and reception were to be held on Sept. 9, 2020, at the Frankford (Del.) Volunteer Fire Company. Flowers can be sent to the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.