Brenda F. Hickey, 65, passed away Aug. 23, 2020. She was born March 1, 1955, the second of six children to Sylvester Elmer Quillen and Marian Louise Quillen. She grew up on the family farm and lived in Ocean View, Del., for most of her life.
She had a kind spirit and she loved to spend time at the water crabbing, clamming and listening to music with her family. She was a loving mother to her three children. Hickey lived life to the fullest and on her own terms.
Hickey was preceded in death by her father, Sylvester Elmer Quillen; her husband and the love of her life, Tracy T. Hickey; and her beloved son, David T. Hickey. She is survived by her daughters, Kristin Daisey and Bethany Hickey; grandchildren, Bruce Johnson, Kayalynn Marie Hickey and Ryen Tracy Hickey; her mother, Marian Louise Quillen; brother, Gene “Bud” Quillen; and sisters, Marilyn Reuter, Donna Hitchens, Wanda Johnson and Rachael Loveland.
“Mommy you are healthy and happy once again and although we cannot see you anymore, we know you are watching us from above. We love you!”
