Brenda A. Stewart, 75, of Delmar, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Md. She was born in Salisbury, daughter of the late Robert J. Quillen and Frances Myrtle (Joseph) Quillen Hudson and her stepfather, the late Winamore Hudson.
She retired from work for Mid Atlantic Cleaning Service and was a member of the Senior Center in Laurel, Del.
Stewart was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters Thomas Quillen, Robert Quillen, Margaret Pusey and Cecile Quillen. She is survived by a son, Robert E. Spady Jr. of Nanticoke, Md.; three daughters, Fran A. Carey and her husband, Mitchell, of Delmar, Angela M. Boyer and her husband, George, of Delmar, and Barbara L. Hine and her husband, Chad, of Lake Charles, La.; two sisters, Beatrice Frisch of Salisbury and Rose Horner of Berlin, Md.; and eight grandchildren.
A funeral service was held Oct. 15, 2020, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del., with the Rev. Danny Tice officiating. Burial followed at Pittsville (Md.) Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; 501 St. Jude Pl.; Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.