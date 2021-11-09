Brandi Nichole Eckler, 33, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. She was born in Lakenheath, United Kingdom, on May 9, 1988.
Eckler graduated from Sussex Central High School and attended Delaware Technical Community College, where she received her associate’s degree in physical therapy.
She worked as a physical therapist assistant for Beebe Healthcare for several years and at the time of her death was employed with Genesis Rehab Services. She was a free-spirit who loved music and could play the guitar, piano and violin. She was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Flyers fan, and enjoyed shopping and traveling.
Eckler was preceded in death by her mother, Julie Lynn Eckler, in 2018, and her grandmother, Carolyn M. DellaCamera, in 2020. She is survived by her grandfather, Michael DellaCamera III; uncles Michael DellaCamera IV and Paul Eckler; two aunts, Valarie Osterhout and Tara Knobbe; and several cousins and many close friends that she has touched the lives’ of. She had a true heart of gold.
A celebration of Eckler’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, DE, where friends and family may gather after 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Eckler’s name to Attack Addiction by visiting www.attackaddiction.org. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservies.com.