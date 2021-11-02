Bradley Gene “Reoku Ursino” Garofalo, 29, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., passed away on Oct. 19, 2021. He was born on April 24, 1992.
He was loved by many people and was a genuinely good person. He enjoyed his existence and wanted everyone around him to enjoy theirs. He was always trying to put a smile on everyone’s face, no matter what. His heart was so good that one couldn’t help but want to be a better person when they were anywhere near him. It was called his “sphere of influence.”
Though he was an avid and passionate gamer, and always trying to break the game within the confines of the rules, his family was his life. He was an amazing person whose existence on this earth was cut unexpectedly short. “Brad … lived his life to the happiest and will never truly be gone. He’ll be there in every happy thought, in every dice roll, every win, every GG and FlashUlt — a legend in his own right, and we all know that legends never truly die. So never lose hope when the fighting is near and always follow the bear. GG no RE.”
Garofalo is survived and loved dearly by his wife, Coulene Clark; children, Kyndra and Kendrick Clark; mother, Susan Fout-Wheeler; father, Ronald Garofalo; grandmother, Sandra Ketter; aunt, Janise Fout; brother, Dillion Wheeler; adopted brother, Dakota DeLavern; cousin, Kody Fout; grandmother-in-law, Charlotte Cuffee; mother-in-law, Couoyna Goodman; father-in-law, Anthony Goodman; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Goodman and Charina Goodman; brother-in-law, Donte’ Goodman; and many more members of both extended families.
A funeral was planned for Sunday, Oct. 31, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del. Interment was to be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the family to help offset final expenses. Condolences maybe sent online at www.watsonfh.com.