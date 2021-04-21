Bonnie Lynn Hastings, 69, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Christiana Care Hospital in Newark, Del. She was born Dec. 5, 1951, in Salisbury, Md., to the late Wilbur J. Adams and Doris Helen Huntington Adams.
She retired from work for County Bank, where she worked as a call-center representative. Hastings also worked for many years at the Rose’s department store in Millsboro. She loved flowers, gardening, animals and yard sales. She was skilled at investments, liked to support animal causes and was a people-person. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Hastings was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia and Donna. She is survived by her husband, John Thomas Jernigan Sr. of Millsboro; a son, Gary C. Franklin Jr. of Parsonsburg, Md., a brother, Roger Adams of Laurel, Del.; and several stepchildren, grandchildren, extended family members and friends.
A viewing will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington Street, Millsboro, Del. 19966. A chapel service will follow at 2 p.m. at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.