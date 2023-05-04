Bonnie Jean (Hecker) Harvey passed away peacefully, at home, in Ocean View, Del., on April 15, 2023, surrounded by her family. A Battle Creek, Mich., native, Harvey was born on July 23, 1941, with bright blue eyes and blonde hair — so stunning that surely the angels were jealous.
In school, she was an achiever, an excellent student, a cheerleader, a class officer, the Battle Creek Cereal Bowl Queen. She could serve a tennis ball like a rocket and was twice crowned the Battle Creek City Women’s Tennis Champion.
In 1960, she married Tom Harvey. They went on to build a life together. Bonnie, the mom, raised three children, Cheryl, Kimberly and Thomas. She was their role model, their guide and their No. 1 fan. She loved them with all the strength of her being.
When she wasn’t being a mom, she had a variety of talents and interests. She was a banker, a retail bike store owner, a tennis player, bowler and bridge player; did arts and crafts, sewing, knitting and on and on. Games and crafts were her forte, from tennis to hand and foot, she never shied away from making new friends and memories.
“While Bonnie has gone to her next adventure, in our hearts and memories, she will live on forever as the wonderful woman/mom we all knew and loved. Bonnie may have left this world, but the story of her life will forever stay with us. We’ll miss her dearly. Bonnie, you will be missed, but never forgotten by your friends and loved ones.”
In her new role, she is now reunited with her mother and father, Lois and Merle, and her grandson Ben, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Tom; daughters Cheri Hensley and Kim Shultz; son Tom Harvey; and five grandchildren, Tommy and Ryan Harvey, Tyler Bristow, Corey Stedman and Max Hensley; great-grandchildren, Cooper and Adeline Hensley and, soon, Conrad Stedman.
There will be no local service. Interment will be this summer, with her parents in Battle Creek, and with her beloved grandson Ben on Drummond Island.