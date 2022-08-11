Bonnie Anne Banks, 57, of Lewes, Del., died of natural causes on Thursday, July 28, 2022, surrounded by loved ones, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. She was the daughter of the late Robert T. Banks of Millville, Del., and the late Gretchen S. Banks of Georgetown, Del.
She was a long-time resident of the Seaspray Village neighborhood group home in Lewes, where she received caring support daily from team members of the Salvation Army Developmental Disabilities Program. She was a graduate of the Howard T. Ennis School of special education in Georgetown, Del., and a life-long participant of Kent Sussex Industries in Milford, Del. In recent years, she had attended daily programs at Kent Sussex Industries’ Sussex Campus in Georgetown.
Throughout her life, Banks most enjoyed visiting and socializing with family. She was loving and loved dearly by a wide circle of friends, teachers and staff members who were close to her over the years. She will be remembered by all for her delight in music and picnics.
Banks was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, the late Frank M. Kricker. She is survived by her sister, Suzanne E. Kricker of Lewes.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at St. George’s Cemetery in Clarksville, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1304, Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.