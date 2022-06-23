Bonnie Jane “Bonnie” Zonko of Fenwick Island, Del., passed away on June 11, 2022, at her home. She was born on Nov. 22, 1943, in Roxana, Del., daughter of the late Halton Johnson Sr. and Alverna Betty Dickerson.
Bonnie and Charles A. Zonko started their lives together in a small mobile home in Millsboro, Del., and together built their business, homes and family. They owned and operated the construction company Zonko Builders Inc. and a real estate brokerage company known as Zonko Reality Inc. They retired after 44 successful years in business. They had an amazing life together.
She was an incredible person. She unselfishly gave to her community, church and charities. She always put others first and cared so much for the wellbeing of everyone she knew. She loved animals as much as people. She was a true lady in every sense of the word. She will be greatly missed by all. She was a longtime member of the Barefoot Gardeners Club in Fenwick Island and also an avid supporter of the Delaware Botanic Gardens in Dagsboro, Del.
Zonko is survived by her husband of 52 years, best friend and No. 1 business partner, Charles A. Zonko — she was the love of his life — and their two children, Michael Zonko (and Kara) and Jeffrey Zonko (and K.C.), both of Roxana, Del.; three grandchildren, Ayden Howard, Rowan Zonko and Remi Zonko; three half-brothers, Robert Dickerson of Selbyville, Del., Edward Dickerson of Seaford, Del., and Halton Johnson Jr. of Roxana; and a half-sister, Wendy Wharton of Laurel, Del.
A celebration of Zonko’s life will be held on June 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Matthews by the Sea United Methodist Church, 1100 Coastal Highway, Fenwick Island, DE 19944. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Delaware Botanic Gardens, P.O. Box 1390, Ocean View, DE 19970. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.