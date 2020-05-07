Bobby Jean Alexander, 64, passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Alexander was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Lucy Mae.
She will be forever remembered as mother, grandmother and sister, by her daughter, Katina Hilliard and her children, Narva’n R., Clyde A. and Shataga A. Hilliard; daughter and son-in-law, Erica and Ramesh Persaud, and their children, Yasmine, Arman and Matthew-Adam Persaud; her brothers, Maehue and Willie Gary; her sisters, Wendy Whitehead, Patricia White, Gloria Hailey and Dorothy Jones; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members; her dear friend, Leola Doughty; and her Mountaire co-workers of 30 years.
Services will be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.