Bobby G. Alexander, 93, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Ocean View, Del., and Silver Spring, Md., passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Cadia Renaissance in Millsboro. He was born in New Market, Va., on May 29, 1930, son of the late William Alexander and Goldie Gertrude (Schaeffer) Alexander.
He was a master electrician and owned his own business for several years. He served as a part-time town manager for Millville, Del., an administrative official for Ocean View, then assistant building inspector for Bethany Beach for three years.
Alexander enjoyed volunteering his time with the Lord Baltimore Lions Club in Ocean View, where he would drive the elderly to doctor appointments. He was also a faithful member of the Loyal Order of Moose in College Park, Md., where he was recognized as a Pilgrim of the order and was also a past governor of the lodge. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family as well.
In addition to his parents, Alexander was preceded in death by his wife, Joan C. Alexander; a daughter, Cindy Alexander; a sister, Polly Tripplet; and a son-in-law, Jerry Curtis. He is survived by three children, Bob Alexander and his wife, Patti, Carol Zancan and her husband, Tony, and Ginger Curtis; nine grandchildren, Tony Zancan, Wade Zancan, Michelle Gooden, Tracy Kreiter, Kelly Bell, Ryan Alexander, Bobby Curtis, Gina Curtis and Stephanie Curtis; 18 great-grandchildren; two brothers, William Alexander and his wife, Rose, and Beverley Alexander; and a sister, Peggy Alexander.
A graveside service was planned for Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Parklawn Cemetery, 12800 Veirs Mill Rd., Rockville, Md. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Alexander’s name to the Lord Baltimore Lions Club, P.O. Box 525, Ocean View, DE 19970. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.