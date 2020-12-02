Bobby F. Eddins, 80, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Gambrills, Md., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. He was born in Rolesville, N.C, on May 7, 1940, to the late Lonnie S. and Estelle Todd Eddins.
He retired from U.S. Security Associates where he was vice president of sales. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a former police officer for the Baltimore City Police Department. Eddins was a member of Post 28 American Legion and proprietor of Scruffy’s Pub, where all his friends and neighbors were welcome. Eddins enjoyed traveling, playing golf and loved karaoke.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Eddins, as well as four siblings, Doris Welsh, Willard Eddins, June Eddins and Nell Jordan.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Barbara Eddins of Millsboro; four children, Lorie Martinez and her husband, Joseph, of Annapolis, Md., Barbara Denise of New Bern, N.C., Kimberly Fleisher and her husband, Johnathan, of Severna Park, Md., and Joshua Ritter and her husband, Jennifer, of Glen Burnie, Md.; one sister, Betty Hocutt of Zebulon, N.C.; his former wife, Helen Eveson of Severna Park, Md.; six grandchildren, Brock Stahl, Cortland Stahl, Amanda Diolosa, Brandon Carpenter, Jordan Osborne and Matthew Fleisher; three great-grandchildren, Sophie, Logan and Abel; his canine companion, “Scruffy”; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Services will be private due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the family plans on having a celebration at their household “Scruffy’s Pub” in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in to Hill Hounds Animal Rescue and Sanctuary; 11825 Greensboro Rd.; Greensboro, MD 21639, or to SPCA of Annapolis; 1815 Bay Ridge Rd.; Annapolis, MD 21403.
