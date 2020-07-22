Blenda A. Wright, 81, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Cadia Healthcare Renaissance nursing home. She was born June 20, 1939, in Millsboro to the late Samuel and Agnes (Wright) Jackson.
She married Robert Wright on Jan. 13, 1962. She became a member of Harmony United Methodist Church at a very young age and participated in numerous youth activities. She loved to play the piano and to sing. Wright enjoyed all types of music and loved spending time with family and friends. She particularly loved children — everybody’s children! She always looked forward to celebrating her birthday, and the entire neighborhood would be there to partake in the food, fun and fellowship.
Wright had a great sense of humor and dearly loved her family. Whenever asked how she was doing, she would bellow, “I feel good, like I knew I would.” She could talk for hours on the phone with co-workers, family and friends. She worked at Vlasic Pickle plant in Millsboro for many years.
In addition to her parents, Wright is preceded in death by six brothers, Stanley Thompson of Bridgeton, N.J., William Jackson, Robert Jackson, George Jackson, Bruce Jackson, and Samuel Benson Jackson, and a sister, Betty B. Hall. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Wright; sisters-in-law, Barbara Clark and her spouse, John, Phyllis Stallings and her spouse, Corel, and Patsy Wright; two brothers-in-law, Lester Wright and his wife, Michele, and Dallas Wright and his wife, Leolga; an aunt, Doreen Jackson; an uncle, Layman Jackson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A graveside service was scheduled for July 20, 2020, at Harmony U.M. Church Cemetery. Arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.