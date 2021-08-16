Blaine W. Layton, 74, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in the comfort of his home. He was born in Omar, Del., on April 29, 1947, son of the late Archie E. Layton and Gertrude E. (Daisey) Layton.
Layton graduated from Lord Baltimore High School, in the Class of 1965. He retired from work as the produce manager at Acme after 34 years of service. Following his retirement, he became a bus contractor for the Indian River School District for 18 years.
He loved spending time with his family and going on vacations. He enjoyed volunteering his time from 2004 to 2011 transporting the Little League World Series participants at the Pyle Center to their respective hotels in the area. He was also a train enthusiast and an avid NASCAR fan.
In addition to his parents, Layton was preceded in death by his six siblings, Elmer Layton, Louise Archer, Elwood Layton, Norman Layton, Jehu Layton and Lorraine Simpler. He is survived by his loving wife, Connie (Joseph) Layton, with whom he would have celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. He is also survived by a daughter, Tammy Sue Phillips and her husband, Albert “Bo” Phillips Jr., of Dagsboro, Del.; two granddaughters, Heather Renáe Kahoe and her husband, Justin, of Millsboro, Del., and Ciera Elizabeth Barth and her husband, Timothy, of Danville, Va; three great-grandchildren, Katherine Phillips, Kaylei Kahoe and Samuel Barth; a sister-in-law, Wanda Pimentel of Frankford, Del.; and several nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, Del., where a funeral service will begin at noon. Interment will follow at Millsboro Cemetery. The Rev. Timothy J. Barth will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Compassionate Care Hospice, 20165 Office Circle, Georgetown, DE 19947.