Billie Jean Timmons, 60, of Frankford, Del., passed away suddenly on Friday, April 30, 2021, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. She was born in Easton, Md., on July 9, 1960, to the late Julian Thomas Burton and Beatrice Louise Lathbury Burton.
She worked as a manager for Ferschke’s Beauty Supply in Milford, Del., and also for Mark’s Cigarette Outlet in Seaford, Del., for many years. Her hobbies included painting and crafting. Timmons was a very loving and caring person who would always put others before herself, but she also had a stubborn and opinionated side to her and would definitely let people know exactly how she felt. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Timmons was preceded in death by her husband, Francis E. Timmons Jr., in 2003, and two brothers, Gary Wilkerson and Steven Burton. She is survived by a daughter, Hope Timmons (and Reuben Pruitt) of Delmar, Del.; a son, Timothy Timmons (and Jade Ottinger) of Frankford, Del.; a sister, Penny Burton Meadows (and Gary) of Salisbury, Md.; two brothers, Jackie Burton (and Mary Beth) of Millsboro, Del., and Wayne Burton of Salisbury; three grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Steve, Samantha and Kristen Holleger; two great-grandchildren, who were her pride and joy, Riley Norris and Steven Holleger Jr.; and a special sister-in-law and friend, Sheila Timmons; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., with visitation at noon, on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington Street, Millsboro, Del. Interment will follow at Carey’s Cemetery in Millsboro. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association; 131 Continental Dr., #407; Newark, DE 19713. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.