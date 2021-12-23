Beverly Shubert, 82, of Ocean View, passed away in her sleep on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at her home. She was born in Sedalia, MO on April 29, 1939, daughter of the late John Morris and the late Esther Morris.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was dedicated to serving others including her community of Savannah’s Landing and her church, St. Martha’s Episcopal church. She held several committee positions as well as serving as Head of the Alter Guild. She enjoyed many outdoor activities including walking, pickleball, and time on the beach. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her friends and family including neighborhood Happy Hours, family game nights and Holiday celebrations.
Beverly is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Jack Shubert; their two children, Stephanie Compton and her husband, Eric, Sarah McMullen and her husband, Joe; three grandchildren, Evan Compton, Colin Compton, and Kyle McMullen. She is also survived by her brother John Morris.
A Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at St. Martha’s Episcopal Church in Bethany Beach. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Delaware Hospice 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
