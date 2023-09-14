Beverly Elaine Shirley, 101, of Bethany Beach, Del., and formerly of Clinton, Md., passed away on Sept. 4, 2023, at Brandywine Living Seaside Point in Rehoboth Beach, Del.
Born in Maryland on Dec. 6, 1921, she was married to her husband, Daniel, for 75 years. He died in 2018 at 98. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Walsh, in 2022. Survivors include her son, Stephen Shirley (and Mary) of Crofton, Md.; her grandsons, Michael and Gregory Walsh; a granddaughter, Cristin Miller; seven great-grandchildren; and a son-in-law, Michael Walsh.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Melson’s Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 32112 Vines Creek Rd., Dagsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservces.com.