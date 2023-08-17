Beverly “Bev” Mattox, 85, of Selbyville, Del., passed peacefully on Aug. 10, 2023, at Delaware Hospice in Milford, Del. She was born in Baltimore, Md., on Sept. 10, 1937, the only child of the late Thelma Kelly Meredith Brown and William Morton Meredith.
An active educator for more than 50 years, after college she served as a teacher, principal, project director and training specialist. In the mid-1960s, she was one of the first teachers to wear pantsuits. Always a trailblazer, she was reprimanded by administrators because her lipstick was “too pink.” She always championed women’s rights.
Mattox conducted programs for school systems and organizations in 26 states and Canada. She addressed more than 400 groups with her specialized knowledge of parenting and women’s friendships.
She was a member of Washington Plaza Baptist Church and attended Sound United Methodist Church, always singing in the choir. She directed the “Especially For You” project and also the “Prayer Bears” project in her church. She worked tirelessly for the less fortunate, always running bags of donations to veterans, women’s shelters and other church projects. She was recognized as a Jefferson Award winner on Delmarva for all of her philanthropy.
Mattox was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Tony Mattox, in 2018. They met on the beach in Ocean City, Md., in 1954; honeymooned in Ocean City in 1958; and bought their first condo on 32nd Street in Ocean City in 1972. She is survived by two daughters, Leanne Ruark and her husband, Gary, of Eden, Md.; and Leslie Knopfler and her husband, Dave, of Grandy, N.C.
There will be a remembrance-of-life service at Sound United Methodist Church, 37894 Sound Church Road, Selbyville, Del., on Aug. 25, 2023, at 10 a.m., to which all are invited. After the service, at the annex next door, there will be a luncheon for all. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.