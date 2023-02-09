With deepest regret, the family of Beverly Ann Eurice, 74, of Millsboro, Del., commended her spirit to the hands of God. She was born Oct. 1, 1948, in Baltimore, Md., to William and Anne Beasley. She was also a beloved older sister to Debra Toth. In 1966, she graduated from Reisterstown High School.
On April 1, 1969, Eurice joined United Airlines and began a profession she adored. Two years later, she met her soulmate, Francis Eurice, on the beach in Ocean City, Md. They married on April 1, 1972. Fifty years later, they celebrated their golden anniversary in Millsboro. Fran Eurice asked Beverly to marry him again, and they had an impromptu renewal of vows conducted by her sister Debbie.
Beverly and Fran Eurice raised two daughters, Jacquelyn and Cristin in Abingdon, Md. She will be remembered as a very loving mother who was always available. She was also a positive influence on her beloved granddaughter, Aubrey George. Eurice doted on her whenever she could.
She had many close friends who she met while with the airlines and within her local community — first in Maryland and later in Delaware. She loved her dogs as family members. Eurice had the most welcoming smile, patient temperament and loving personality.
Eurice graduated from the first set of wings United gave her in 1969 to the heavenly wings she received on Dec. 14, 2022. Her family thanked her friends and loved ones for the outpouring of support and ask that they continue to keep her in their hearts. She will be sorely missed by many, including her loving husband of 50 years, Francis Eurice; her two daughters and sons-in-law, Jacquelyn Eurice-Kenney and Stephen Kenney, Cristin Eurice-George and Christopher George; her granddaughter, Aubrey George; and her sister and brother-in-law Debra and Paul Toth.
A memorial ceremony will be held at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Lewes, Del., on April 1, 2023, at 10 a.m. In remembrance of Eurice, donations in her name can be made to the local SPCA. Arrangements were being provided by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del.