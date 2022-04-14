Beverley Feild Clement passed away suddenly on Friday, April 1, 2022, at home in Millsboro, Del.
She graduated from Mary Baldwin College in Staunton, Va., with a bachelor’s degree in education. She taught public school for more than 20 years in New Jersey before she and her husband, Ralph, moved to Delaware to enjoy retirement near the beach.
Together they were active members of the Seaford Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was always grateful for the loving care and support she received from her church family, especially in the years since her husband’s passing. She will be remembered for her devout faith, kind heart and giving nature.
Clement was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ralph, and her parents, Anna Margaret (Moomaw) Field and Robert Beverley Feild. She is survived by her brother, Robert (and Tammy), nieces Anne and Laura Feild, and cousins Wren and Gretchen Feild.
In light of the continued risk presented by the global pandemic, the family will hold a private graveside service in Alleghany County, Va. Memorial gifts can be made to the Seaford Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, P.O. Box 1086, Millsboro, DE 19966. Arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences can be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.