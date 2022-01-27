Betty M. Walker, 89, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, while surrounded by her loving family at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. She was born in Frankford, Del., on Jan. 5, 1933, daughter of the late Edwin McComrick and the late Margaret (Hudson) McComrick.
Walker was a graduate of John M. Clayton High School in Frankford, Del., as the class valedictorian. She was a faithful member of the Midway Assembly of God in Lewes, attending there for more than 20 years. She was also an honorary member of The Father’s House church in Frankford.
Walker never met a stranger, was very hospitable and loved to share the Gospel with everyone. Her love for souls and sharing the Gospel led her to start the Banner Towing for Jesus ministry in the early 1970s. Each summer, the ministry shared the Gospel on a message banner that was towed behind an airplane along the beaches from Ocean City, Md., to Lewes, Del. She regularly visited the sick, bringing them Dove dark chocolates. She also brought chocolates to some of her favorite businesses, such as Windsor’s Flowers and Pam’s Hallmark, both in Rehoboth. She will be remembered for her love of Jesus, and her devotion to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she Walker preceded in death by her husband, Joseph C. Walker, USCG-Ret. BMCM, in 1998; her sister, Jean Daughtery; and her grandson Michael Walker. She is survived by a son, Anthony Walker, LCDR, USCG-Ret., and his wife, Karen, of Stafford, Va.; a daughter, Lisa Vaughan and her husband, the Rev. Michael Vaughan of Frankford, Del.; four grandchildren, Joseph Walker and his wife, Heather, Amanda Vaughan, Tiffany Vaughan and Zachary Vaughan; and three great-grandchildren, Reagan, Harper and Michaela Walker. She is also survived by a brother, Calvin McComrick and his wife, Jane; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the Frankford firehall, 7 Main Street, Frankford where friends and family may gather after 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Walker’s name to Banner Towing for Jesus, 30752 Omar Rd, Frankford, DE 19945. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.