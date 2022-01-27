Betty Lou Gezelle, 84, of Ocean View, Del., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at her home. She was born in Salem, W.Va., on Dec. 15, 1937, daughter of the late John McCarthy and the late Virginia (Diamond) McCarthy.
Gezelle had worked for several years at the Hair Snippery in Ocean View, Del., where she made many long-lasting friendships. She loved working in the beauty salon and will be remembered as a fun-loving person.
She enjoyed dancing, singing karaoke and going out to eat, with dessert being her favorite part of the meal. She also had a deep love and devotion to her large family, as she always opened her home to her children or grandchildren when they were in a time of need.
In addition to her parents and siblings, Gezelle was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Gezelle, and a daughter, Patricia Killeen. She is survived by three children, Chuck Carper of Florida, Debbie Dodson of Lanham, Md., and J.P. Hines of Millersville, Md.; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Gezelle’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, Del. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.