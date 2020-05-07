Betty L. White, 86, passed away on April 29, 2020. She was born on July 16, 1933.
White was a dear and loving wife, friend and companion, who traveled through life with her husband, Richard. She gently touched the hearts of all whom she met along the way, with a special place in her heart for her niece, Bonnie Holland.
She needs no accolades, flowers or memorial donations. Rather, the family asks others to think kindly of her once in a while and pray that her final journey home be swift and safe. She will hear, knowing that she was loved so much and is missed by many.
Arrangements were by Melson Funeral Services in Frankford, Del.