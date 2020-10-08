Betty L. Duncan, 84, of Selbyville, Del., passed away at home on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. She was born in Williamsville, Del., and was the daughter of the late Rowlton Gray and Daisie (Baker) Gray.
She retired from Em-ings in Bishopville, Md., helping them with catering events, and had attended Roxana United Methodist Church.
Duncan is survived by two sons, the Rev. Frederick W. Duncan and his wife, Pat, of Salisbury, Md., and Richard A. Duncan Sr. and his wife, Debbie, of Selbyville; a daughter, Sharon L. Robinson and her husband, Gary, of Bishopville; three grandchildren, Heather Parsons, Richard Duncan Jr. and Wendy Robinson; 10 great-grandchildren, Briar Parsons, Gage and Corbin Pettit, Reid Duncan, Rowen Duncan, Olivia Duncan, Hayley and Jace Britt, Kennedy and Lincoln Belcher; and a cousin, Janet Whitten.
A funeral service was held Oct. 2, 2020, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del., officiated by the Rev. John Schutt. Burial will be in Bishopville (Md.) Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Roxana U.M. Church, c/o Mary Jane Bennett; 38311 River Birch Dr.; Selbyville, DE 19975. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.